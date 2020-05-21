Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.02. 10,311,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,127,675. The company has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

