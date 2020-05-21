GameCredits 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,873.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $13,873.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00471545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 64% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006724 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003158 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

