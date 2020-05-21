Garde Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,705,998. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

