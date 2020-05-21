Garde Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $17,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.67. 605,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,314,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

