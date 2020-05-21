Garlicoin (GRLC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $10,637.59 and $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 56,896,450 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

