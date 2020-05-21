Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Short Interest Down 7.1% in May

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $107,863,000. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in Gartner by 85.0% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,523,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Gartner by 23.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,161,000 after purchasing an additional 473,437 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,182,000 after acquiring an additional 322,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,319,000 after acquiring an additional 308,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

IT traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.21. 403,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,044. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.17. Gartner has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gartner will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

