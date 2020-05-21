GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Short Interest Update

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 5,960,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 685,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $200,398.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 765,325 shares in the company, valued at $33,046,733.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $3,492,943.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,073,964.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $11,213,916. Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in GCI Liberty by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in GCI Liberty by 609.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of GCI Liberty stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $65.16. 397,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,917. GCI Liberty has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $66.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). GCI Liberty had a net margin of 68.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

