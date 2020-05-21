Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Up 8.4% in May

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.88.

NYSE GNRC traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,501. Generac has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $118.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average of $100.08.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Generac will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $623,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,280,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,614 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 54.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,311,000 after buying an additional 2,466,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,058,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,023,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,240,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Generac by 52.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after purchasing an additional 668,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

