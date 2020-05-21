General Motors (NYSE:GM) Short Interest Down 7.0% in May

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,480,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 23,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra downgraded General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,316,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,050,790. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 76.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

