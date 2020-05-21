Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GEI opened at C$21.96 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.55%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.