Global Social Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $53,727.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $53,727.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Indodax, HADAX and Rfinex. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.06 or 0.02128984 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00090320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00177303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 554,805,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, HADAX, OKEx and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.