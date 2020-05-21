GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.0100 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $179,636.40 and $2,057.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,094.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.60 or 0.02194846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.69 or 0.02503655 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00470866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00683019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00068071 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00023615 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00507454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

