Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Godaddy worth $17,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Godaddy by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,816,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 13,239 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $972,139.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,946,521.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 386 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $26,691.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,165,464.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,867 shares of company stock worth $9,396,055 in the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDDY opened at $75.15 on Thursday. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

