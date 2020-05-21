Golar LNG (GLNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect Golar LNG to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

GLNG opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $653.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Golar LNG from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. DNB Markets downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.