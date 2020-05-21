Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.35 million. On average, analysts expect Golar LNG Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GMLP stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Golar LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $167.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GMLP shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

