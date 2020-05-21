GoldFund Trading Down 13.8% This Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $172,084.93 and $1,288.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004172 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000156 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000095 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.