Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €13.10 Price Target

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €13.10 ($15.23) target price from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.08% from the company’s current price.

ENGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €9.85 ($11.45) target price on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.70 ($20.58) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Engie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.11 ($16.41).

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of ENGI opened at €9.77 ($11.36) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.20. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.63).

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.