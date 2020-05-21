GoldMint Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00004849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $842,927.28 and $595.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.00 or 0.02125990 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00090329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00178382 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.