Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Short Interest Update

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,800 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 597,400 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

GDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Capital One Financial raised Goodrich Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $7.75 on Thursday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.73.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

