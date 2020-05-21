Graft (GRFT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $160,537.08 and $29.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00682467 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.