Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) Short Interest Down 8.9% in May

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 53,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NYSE:GEF.B traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61. Greif has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

