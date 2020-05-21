GridCoin (GRC) Hits One Day Volume of $830.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $830.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

