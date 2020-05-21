Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Tops $18.79 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. Grin has a total market capitalization of $18.79 million and $81.26 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00004904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, KuCoin, Bisq and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000535 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 42,358,080 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, TradeOgre, Hotbit, KuCoin, LBank, Bisq and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

