Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Down 9.0% in May

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,530,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 23,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass acquired 50,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 391,904 shares in the company, valued at $333,118.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis acquired 1,000,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,629,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,496.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at $1,400,000. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in Groupon by 19.5% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 2,049,983 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 333,857 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at $103,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 556.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,703 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 22.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 282,491 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 52,569 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRPN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,312,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,284,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Groupon has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.11 million, a PE ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Groupon had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Groupon from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Groupon from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Groupon from $1.50 to $0.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Groupon from $2.90 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.27.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

