GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) vs. Ultra Petroleum (OTCMKTS:UPL) Head to Head Survey

GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) and Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

GrowMax Resources has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Petroleum has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GrowMax Resources and Ultra Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowMax Resources N/A -172.44% -132.04% Ultra Petroleum 8.35% -11.65% 7.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Ultra Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ultra Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GrowMax Resources and Ultra Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultra Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GrowMax Resources and Ultra Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$41.89 million N/A N/A Ultra Petroleum $892.50 million 0.03 $85.21 million $0.76 0.18

Ultra Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than GrowMax Resources.

Summary

Ultra Petroleum beats GrowMax Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile

GrowMax Resources Corp. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral concessions in Peru. It owns a 100% interest in the Bayovar property covering an area of 227,000 gross acres located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc. and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp. in August 2016. GrowMax Resources Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in approximately 114,000 gross acres in Wyoming. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

