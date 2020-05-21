Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

ASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 42.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASR stock opened at $96.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a twelve month low of $82.08 and a twelve month high of $210.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.84.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.46. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $209.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.