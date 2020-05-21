Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect Grupo Supervielle to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.05 million. On average, analysts expect Grupo Supervielle to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUPV opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $190.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Supervielle presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.