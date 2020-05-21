Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, May 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of GCI stock remained flat at $A$1.70 ($1.21) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,957 shares. Gryphon Capital Income Trust has a one year low of A$1.24 ($0.88) and a one year high of A$2.12 ($1.50). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.91.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.