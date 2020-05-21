Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HLNE stock opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.49. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $74.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

