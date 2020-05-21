Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 37,307 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,307 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 191,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,259,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 250,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,663,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.82.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.42. 63,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,828. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

