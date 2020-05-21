Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63,720 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 55,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TJX traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,930,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,210,346. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.65). TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

