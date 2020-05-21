Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 32,554 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,554 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 454,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.55. 234,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234,686. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

