Hancock Whitney Corp Has $34.34 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,835 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 82,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $220,508,000 after acquiring an additional 67,273 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 446,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,908,000 after acquiring an additional 34,239 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 123,690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,216,528. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $368.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

