Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 24,675 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 327.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $89.85. 290,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,510,012. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.07. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

