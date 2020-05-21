Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 18,292 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,292 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,430,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,941,000 after purchasing an additional 151,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,562,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,180,000 after acquiring an additional 487,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,604,000 after acquiring an additional 67,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.15.

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,286,124.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,474 shares of company stock worth $31,648,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.88. 4,037,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $149.28.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

