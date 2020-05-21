Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,179 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.21% of Diodes worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 115.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Diodes by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 19.0% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Diodes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $631,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,943. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Cowen started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

