HarmonyCoin (HMC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 53.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. HarmonyCoin has a total market cap of $51.40 and approximately $3.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HarmonyCoin has traded down 52.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HarmonyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.67 or 0.02093136 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00091181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00178530 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00042727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000158 BTC.

HarmonyCoin’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official website is www.hmc21.co. HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity.

HarmonyCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HarmonyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HarmonyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

