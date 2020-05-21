HashCoin (HSC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One HashCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. During the last week, HashCoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $374,128.12 and approximately $113.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043159 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.33 or 0.03533354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054965 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002830 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011018 BTC.

HSC is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io.

HashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

