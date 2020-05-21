Hashshare Achieves Market Cap of $520,836.77 (HSS)

Hashshare (CURRENCY:HSS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Hashshare has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Hashshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashshare has a market cap of $520,836.77 and $1.00 worth of Hashshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00451098 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00137596 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015782 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007456 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000623 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000350 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hashshare Profile

Hashshare (HSS) is a coin. Hashshare’s total supply is 105,438,999 coins and its circulating supply is 93,901,927 coins. Hashshare’s official website is hashshare.org/en. The official message board for Hashshare is blog.naver.com/hashshare.

Hashshare Coin Trading

Hashshare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

