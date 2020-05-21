Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00005357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $118,165.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,157.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.97 or 0.02216510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.83 or 0.02531721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00471442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012179 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00678152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00067877 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00021961 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00499395 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,544,527 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

