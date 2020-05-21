HCR Wealth Advisors Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. FIX raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,047,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,615,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72. The company has a market cap of $255.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

