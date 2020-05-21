HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 13,441 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,441 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $92.16. The stock had a trading volume of 513,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,872,046. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.