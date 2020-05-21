HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 13,564 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,564 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors owned about 0.16% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.38. The stock had a trading volume of 920,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,995,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.86. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $125.30 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

