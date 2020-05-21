HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 1,483 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 80,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 253,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 52,232 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 876.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 97.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,370. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average is $90.28. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

