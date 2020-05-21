Head-To-Head Analysis: Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) & Canadian Natural Resources (OTCMKTS:CNQ)

Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Deep Well Oil & Gas alerts:

This table compares Deep Well Oil & Gas and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A -0.80% -0.78% Canadian Natural Resources 13.51% 6.70% 2.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 55.4% of Deep Well Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Deep Well Oil & Gas and Canadian Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Well Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Natural Resources 1 3 10 0 2.64

Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $34.70, indicating a potential upside of 86.56%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Risk and Volatility

Deep Well Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deep Well Oil & Gas and Canadian Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A Canadian Natural Resources $18.38 billion 1.20 $4.08 billion $2.27 8.19

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Deep Well Oil & Gas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deep Well Oil & Gas Company Profile

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. The company is involved in exploring for, developing, producing, and selling crude oil. It has a 90% working interest in 6 oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in 1 oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in 2 oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada. Its leases cover approximately 37,322 gross acres. The company was formerly known as Allied Devices Corporation and changed its name to Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. in September 2003. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2017, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 8,784 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 11,760 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,652 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,734 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Well Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Well Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.