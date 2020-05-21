Head to Head Survey: Dynatrace (DT) versus The Competition

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) is one of 217 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dynatrace to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Dynatrace alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dynatrace and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 4 14 0 2.78 Dynatrace Competitors 2373 10612 18601 998 2.56

Dynatrace presently has a consensus target price of $33.42, indicating a potential downside of 9.24%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential downside of 2.22%. Given Dynatrace’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatrace has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace -76.59% -29.81% -7.05% Dynatrace Competitors -52.63% -88.82% -6.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynatrace and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $545.80 million -$418.02 million -69.47 Dynatrace Competitors $2.09 billion $369.30 million -2.51

Dynatrace’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dynatrace. Dynatrace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dynatrace rivals beat Dynatrace on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.