Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 5,712 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 5.6% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,345. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

