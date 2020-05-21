Hedera Hashgraph 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $148.05 million and $9.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.15 or 0.02115841 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00090190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00177303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,989,568 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

