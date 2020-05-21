Helium (HLM) Hits Market Cap of $282,430.52

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Helium has a total market cap of $282,430.52 and $18.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helium has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005085 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016541 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.