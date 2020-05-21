Hempco Food and Fiber (CVE:HEMP) Given News Sentiment Score of 3.33

Headlines about Hempco Food and Fiber (CVE:HEMP) have been trending very positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hempco Food and Fiber earned a media sentiment score of 3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.29. Hempco Food and Fiber has a one year low of C$0.63 and a one year high of C$1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 million and a P/E ratio of -5.44.

Get Hempco Food and Fiber alerts:

About Hempco Food and Fiber

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc manufactures and sells hemp food products for human and animal consumption in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico/Latin America, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers retail level hemp-based food products, including shelled hemp seed nuts, hemp protein powders, hemp seed oil, and hemp snack bar items, as well as hemp for pets under the PLANETHEMP brand.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hempco Food and Fiber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempco Food and Fiber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.